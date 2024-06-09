Advertisement
World & Nation

The U.N. will declare that Israel and Hamas are violating children’s rights in armed conflict

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres holding a sheaf of papers while speaking at a table
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will tell the Security Council that Israel and Hamas are violating children’s rights and leaving them exposed to danger.
(Yuki Iwamura / Associated Press)
By Michael Weissenstein
Share
UNITED NATIONS — 

The United Nations secretary-general will tell the Security Council this week that both Israel and Hamas are violating children’s rights and leaving them exposed to danger in their war to eliminate each other.

The secretary-general annually makes a global list of states and militias that are menacing children and threatening them. Parties on the list have ranged from the Kachin Independence Army in Myanmar to — last year — Russia during its war with Ukraine.

Now Israel is set to join them.

António Guterres sends the list to the Security Council, which can then decide whether to take action. The United States is one of five veto-wielding permanent council members and has been reluctant to act against Israel, its longtime ally.

Advertisement

Russia is also a permanent member, and when the United Nations put Russian forces on its blacklist last year for killing boys and girls and attacking schools and hospitals in Ukraine, the council took no action.

The inclusion of Israel this month will likely just put more of a global spotlight on the country’s conduct of the war in Gaza and increase already high tensions in its relationship with the global body.

DOHA, QATAR -- APRIL 13, 2024: Fatma Nabhan, 5, hops around on one leg as she and her family from Gaza have been relocated to Doha, Qatar, Saturday, April 13, 2024. About 1500 Palestinians from Gaza and some of their caretakers have been relocated into a nondescript housing compound once meant to host World Cup visitors, repurposed into a temporary home for the Gazans. These Palestinians are medical evacuees whose injuries are far too severe for GazaOs collapsing medical system to treat, and who were brought along with some of their relatives to Doha as part of an initiative by QatarOs Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. After an agreement hammered out between Israel, Hamas, Egypt and Qatar, the injured were allowed to leave the Palestinian territory through the southern Gaza city of Rafah and then were transported on more than 20 Qatari military flights. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

This 5-year-old from Gaza is learning to live with one leg and untold loss

Israel-Hamas war: In Qatar’s capital, a compound housing Palestinian medical evacuees from Gaza is a living catalog of what war does to the human body.

April 24, 2024

The preface of last year’s U.N. report says it lists parties engaged in “the killing and maiming of children, rape and other forms of sexual violence perpetrated against children, attacks on schools, hospitals and protected persons.”

The head of Guterres’ office called Israel’s U.N. ambassador, Gilad Erdan, on Friday to inform him that Israel would be in the report, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told reporters.

The militant Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad groups will also be listed.

Israel reacted with outrage, sending news organizations a video of Erdan berating the head of Guterres’ office — who was supposedly on the other end of a phone call — and posting it on X, formerly called Twitter.

“Hamas will continue even more to use schools and hospitals because this shameful decision of the secretary-general will only give Hamas hope to survive and extend the war and extend the suffering,” Erdan wrote in a statement. “Shame on him!”

Advertisement
Almog Meir Jan, 21, kidnapped from Israel in a Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, raises his hands after arriving by helicopter to the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Saturday, June 8, 2024. Israel says it has rescued four hostages in Gaza who were kidnapped in a Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Tomer Appelbaum)

World & Nation

Israel rescues 4 hostages; 210 Palestinians reported killed

Israel rescued four hostages kidnapped from a music festival during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, and 210 Palestinians are reported killed in Gaza.

June 8, 2024

The Palestinian U.N. ambassador said that adding Israel to the “‘list of shame’ will not bring back tens of thousands of our children who were killed by Israel over decades.”

“But it is an important step in the right direction,” Riyad Mansour wrote in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “the U.N. put itself on the black list of history” as the move heightened the long-running feud between Israel and the U.N. and even the routine mechanics of Israel’s dealings with the world body are now fraught with tensions.

The secretary-general’s normally equanimous spokesman broke from the good-natured tone of his noon briefing when asked to discuss the latest development.

“The call was a courtesy afforded to countries that are newly listed on the annex of the report,” Dujarric said. “The partial release of that recording on Twitter is shocking and unacceptable and frankly, something I’ve never seen in my 24 years serving this organization.”

Condemnation of the secretary-general’s decision appeared to bring together Israel’s increasingly fractious leadership — from the right-wing Netanyahu and Erdan to the popular centrist member of the War Cabinet, Benny Gantz.

Aisha Aliyu, 36-year-old mother of five, who talked about how her last child "used to be skinny but is growing fatter" shows her farm in Kaltungo Poshereng Nigeria, Sunday, June 2, 2024. More than a dozen women gathered this week in Kaltungo's Poshereng village where they are learning at least 200 recipes they can prepare with those local foods which, in the absence of rain, are grown in sand-filled sacks that require small amounts of water. The training session mirrored the struggles of households who are more challenged amid Nigeria's worst cost of living crisis. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

World & Nation

A quarter of the world’s children under 5 suffer from severe food poverty, the U.N. says.

A U.N. children’s agency report says 27% of children younger than 5, or 181 million, live in severe food poverty, many of them in Africa.

June 6, 2024

Gantz cited Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, as saying “it matter not what say the goyim [non-Jews], what is important is what do the Jews.”

Advertisement

For month Israel has faced heavy international criticism over civilian casualties in Gaza and questions about whether it has done enough to prevent them in the eight-month-old war. Two recent airstrikes in Gaza killed dozens of civilians.

U.N. agencies warned last week that over 1 million Palestinians in Gaza could experience the highest level of starvation by the middle of next month if hostilities continue.

The World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization said in a joint report that hunger is worsening because of heavy restrictions on humanitarian access and the collapse of the local food system in the Israel-Hamas war.

Weissenstein writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationIsrael-Hamas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement