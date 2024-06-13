President Biden says he won’t offer commutation to son Hunter after gun sentence

President Biden speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the Group of 7 annual meeting on June 13, 2024, in Savelletri, Italy.

President Biden says he will not use his presidential powers to lessen the eventual sentence that his son Hunter will receive for his federal felony conviction on gun crimes.

Biden, after the conclusion of a news conference Thursday at the Group of 7 summit of the world’s wealthiest democracies, responded he would not do so when asked whether he plans to commute the sentence for his son. Hunter Biden’s sentencing date has not been set, and the three counts carry up to 25 years in prison, though that’s unlikely for a first-time offender.

Ultimately, it will be up to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was nominated to the bench by then-President Trump, a Republican, to decide how much time, if any, Hunter Biden serves behind bars.

Biden’s remarks came one day after the White House declined to rule out a potential commutation for Hunter Biden. Both the president and the White House have said for months that Biden would not pardon his son.

“I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest most decent men I know,” Biden said earlier during the news conference Thursday. “I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him.”

Long writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Seung Min Kim contributed to this report from Washington.

