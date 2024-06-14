We have a deal: South African president set for reelection after a dramatic late coalition agreement

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa raises his hand as he is sworn is as a member of Parliament before an expected vote by lawmakers to decide if he is reelected as leader of the country.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to be reelected for a second term after his African National Congress party on Friday signed a last-minute coalition agreement with its longtime political rival as the new Parliament convened to choose the country’s leader.

The deal, which parties referred to as a government of national unity, will bring the ANC together in government with the Democratic Alliance, a white-led party that had for years been the main opposition and a fierce foe of the ANC.

At least two other smaller parties will also be part of the agreement that put South Africa into uncharted waters with the first national coalition government in its democratic history.

“The government of national unity is on track,” ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said. “For the interest of the country, we said let’s work together. We have no fear of that.”

The agreement was necessary after the ANC lost its 30-year majority in a humbling national election for it last month. It was a turning point for Africa’s most industrialized economy. The ANC is the party of Nelson Mandela and had governed with a comfortable majority since the end of the apartheid system of white minority rule in 1994.

That three-decade dominance ended in the May 29 election, when the ANC’s share of the vote dropped to 40% amid discontent among South Africans over high levels of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

All the parties have said they would put their differences aside to work in the best interests of the country. Analysts warned there might be complications ahead given the starkly different ideologies of the ANC, a former liberation movement, and the centrist, business-friendly DA, which won 21% of the vote in the national election, the second-largest share.

The DA disagreed with the ANC government’s move to accuse Israel of genocide in Gaza in a highly sensitive case at the United Nations’ top court. DA leader John Steenhuisen was the first to confirm that an agreement was signed Friday when Parliament was in a break. Steenhuisen said the DA would back the 71-year-old Ramaphosa for president and because the two parties have a clear joint majority of seats in Parliament, Ramaphosa’s reelection now appeared to be assured.

The Parliament session went through the hourslong swearing-in of hundreds of new lawmakers and electing a speaker and a deputy speaker, before the house set to vote on the president, well into the night. Two candidates were nominated — Ramaphosa and Julius Malema, the leader of the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters party which had refused to join the unity government.

A majority of the votes cast in a secret ballot in the 400-member lower house of Parliament, called the National Assembly, was required to elect a president. Former President Jacob Zuma’s MK Party was boycotting the session, which did not affect the voting as only a third of the house is needed for a quorum.

Parliament convened in an unusual setting after a fire in 2022 gutted the National Assembly building in Cape Town and lawmakers came together at a conference center near the city’s waterfront.

Imray and Magome write for the Associated Press. Imray reported from Cape Town, Magome from Johannesburg.

