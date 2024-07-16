Photos: Trump, Vance and all the Republican National Convention fanfare

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Republican National Convention is underway in Milwaukee.
The city of beers and brats was supposed to host the Democratic convention four years ago, but the in-person gathering was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This time, the event comes on the heels of Saturday’s attempted assassination of Donald Trump, who, undeterred, arrived to formally claim the GOP nomination for president.
Republican National Convention attendees wave Trump placards on Monday.
Former President Trump, his ear bandaged after Saturday’s assassination attempt, smiles behind a banner at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
Country singer Chris Janson entertains delegates on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Donald Trump soaks in the adulation from delegates after being formally nominated as the Republican presidential candidate.
Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) speaks to supporters after being introduced as Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 election.
Members of the Trump family clap as they watch the roll call of states at the 2024 Republican National Convention. From left are Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump; his son Eric Trump and Eric’s wife, Lara Trump; and his son Donald Trump Jr.
A worker lays out Trump signs during the 2024 Republican National Convention.
Ken Crider, a delegate from Michigan gets fired up on Day One of the Republican National Convention.
Mark Robinson, lieutenant governor of North Carolina, speaks at the 2024 Republican National Convention on Monday.
Protesters hold up signs near the Fiserv Forum during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention.
