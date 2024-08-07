Two arrested for allegedly planning terror attack on Taylor Swift concert in Vienna

Taylor Swift performs at London’s Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour in June.

Two people were arrested in Austria for an alleged plan to attack a Taylor Swift concert, according to Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung and Austrian officials.

One of those arrested was a 19-year-old Austrian “with North Macedonian roots” who “lived with his family in Ternitz,” according to Kronen Zeitung. He was arrested “under strong suspicion of terrorism,” the paper wrote.

On X, the Vienna tourist board had announced that Swift’s three concerts at the Ernst-Happel stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday were sold out.

Advertisement

Ternitz is around 43 miles south of Vienna.

Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria’s interior ministry, said authorities were aware of “preparatory actions” for a possible attack “and also that there is a focus ... on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna,” by the 19-year-old, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Ruf said the 19-year-old is an Austrian citizen who had pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group and is believed to have become radicalized on the internet. Ruf said that chemical substances were secured and were being evaluated. He didn’t give more details.

The other arrest occurred in Vienna, according to the newspaper report.

Vienna city officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Security measures for the concerts will be stepped up. Ruf said that there would be a special focus, among other things on entry checks, and concertgoers should plan a bit more time to get in.

Advertisement

Vienna police chief Gerhard Pürstl said that, while any concrete danger had been minimized, an abstract risk justified raising security.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.