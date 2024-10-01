Mexico is swearing in its first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum

Claudia Sheinbaum, a climate scientist who jumped from academia to the rocky world of politics, is set to be sworn in Tuesday as Mexico’s first female president.

She takes office at a turbulent time globally and in Mexico, where she’ll face the perennial issues of violence and migration as well as the enormous expectations left by her popular predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Claudia Sheinbaum will take over from Andrés Manuel López Obrador as Mexico’s president. (Fernando Llano / Associated Press)

In Mexico — a nation with a long legacy of machismo — women did not win the right to vote until 1953. Now they represent a major presence across the political spectrum, from city councils to gubernatorial posts to congress.

That transformation was underscored by the election of Sheinbaum, a leftist who won in a landslide in national balloting on June 2. She will be Mexico’s 66th president since its independence from Spain in 1821 and serve a single six-year term, as mandated under Mexican law.

The granddaughter of immigrants from Eastern Europe, Sheinbaum will also be the first person of Jewish ancestry to serve as president in an overwhelmingly Roman Catholic nation.

She is a protege of López Obrador, who plucked her from academic anonymity to be his environmental secretary in 2000 when he was mayor of Mexico City.

Under his tutelage, Sheinbaum went on to be elected mayor of the capital borough of Tlalpan and then in 2018 — the same year that López Obrador assumed the presidency — mayor of Mexico City.

The transfer of power is set to take place Tuesday after a heavily scripted, two-hour morning ceremony at the Mexican Congress attended by heads of state from across the globe, including the leaders of Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Guatemala — all allies of López Obrador, a longtime standard-bearer of the Mexican left.

First Lady Jill Biden, left, arrives with U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar at the American Embassy in Mexico City on Sept. 30, 2024, a day before Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum’s inauguration. (Fernando Llano / Associated Press)

President Biden will not be present, but First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to attend. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is also set to be there.

About 11 a.m. Mexico City time, Sheinbaum will don the symbolic presidential sash — embroidered with the Mexican tricolor and embossed with the gold-threaded national coat of arms. She is set to speak later in Mexico City’s zócalo, or central plaza.

Sheinbaum ran under the banner of the ruling National Regeneration Movement, known as Morena, a party registered by López Obrador just a decade ago that has quickly become the country’s dominant political force.

The party holds a de facto supermajority in the Mexican Congress and governorships in 24 of 32 Mexican states.

Sheinbaum has vowed to continue the sweeping “transformation” pledged by her predecessor, who vastly expanded welfare payments for students and the elderly, increased the power of the military and championed a series of controversial constitutional reforms. Among them is an incendiary plan to elect federal judges that has sparked national protests.

Among the challenges the new president will face, perhaps none is greater than the rising power of organized crime, which controls vast swaths of the country and has expanded from cross-border drug trafficking to extortion, kidnapping and other rackets.

Some observers worry that her predecessor’s big spending on social programs and giant infrastructure projects could leave her administration in difficult economic straits. But Mexico benefits from its proximity to the United States and the presence of manufacturers geared to export to the northern neighbor.

The new president will also have to deal with the continued challenge of illicit immigration as Mexico has become a major transit point for U.S.-bound migrants from across the globe.

Though often critical of U.S. policy, López Obrador cooperated closely with Washington and both the Biden and Trump administrations in their efforts to clamp down on illegal migration, deploying police and soldiers to turn migrants back from the U.S.-Mexico border. Sheinbaum is widely expected to continue that cooperation in a U.S. election year in which immigration has become a dominant campaign issue.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador waves during his last morning news conference, or mañanera, at the National Palace in Mexico City on Sept. 30, 2024. (Fernando Llano / Associated Press)

Looming over her presidency is the imposing figure of López Obrador, 70, who has vowed to retreat to his family ranch in southern Chiapas state and stay out of the political fray that has consumed his adult life. He leaves office with approval ratings topping 70% — much of it from poor and working-class Mexicans who have seen increases in the minimum wage, pensions and social welfare payouts under his leadership. But the country is deeply divided about his often-polarizing pronouncements and style.

Sheinbaum has rejected any suggestion that she will be a puppet for her retired mentor.

“They invent things like I am going to be in the shadow of López Obrador,” she told the Spanish newspaper El País. “That is not true. I am the person who will govern.”

She is widely regarded as a pragmatist who lacks the charisma, oratory skills and pugnacious nature of the outgoing populist president. She says her scientific background will benefit her handling of issues such as energy, which has been a source of contention here. López Obrador has focused on reviving the moribund state petroleum behemoth Pemex, while investing little in alternative energy sources.

“I have always said that being a scientist implies always asking why and seeking solutions,” Sheinbaum said last year in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “And in politics, something similar happens.”

After her election in June, she described her win as a victory for all women.

“I did not arrive alone,” she told supporters in her acceptance speech. “We all arrived.”

Claudia Sheinbaum, second from right, poses for a photo after her certification as the winner of the presidential election during a ceremony at the Federal Electoral Tribunal in Mexico City on, Aug. 15, 2024. (Fernando Llano / Associated Press)

More than half of the members of Congress and nearly a third of governors are women, and a woman heads the Supreme Court — a political transformation spurred by a law that requires political parties to ensure that female candidates make up at least 50% of all competitors in federal, state and municipal elections.

One of three siblings, Sheinbaum is a native of Mexico City. Her late father was a businessman and chemical engineer and her mother is a biologist and prominent academic.

Her parents were active in the student movement of 1968, best known for the infamous Tlatelolco massacre in which Mexican security forces killed scores of protesters in the capital.

As a high schooler, Sheinbaum participated in protests against the exclusion of students, many of them poor, from higher education. While studying at the Autonomous University of Mexico, or UNAM, she was part of a movement against a plan to raise fees at the public institution.

She studied physics there and later did four years of doctoral work at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California.

Last year, Sheinbaum married Jesús María Tarriba, a physicist who works in the private banking sector. She has a daughter from a previous marriage.

On the streets of the Mexican capital, there was an air of anticipation Monday, especially among women.

“I hope the new president succeeds in uniting people and ends all the hatred in society,” said Rosa María García, 58, a school secretary. “I have confidence in her as a woman to do a good job in uniting people, managing the economy — and, above all, making this country less violent.”

Special correspondent Cecilia Sánchez Vidal in Mexico City contributed to this report.