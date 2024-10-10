Gunmen kill 20 miners, wound 7 in attack in southwest Pakistan

Gunmen killed 20 miners and wounded seven others in Pakistan’s southwest, a police official said Friday, drawing condemnation from authorities who have ordered police to find and arrest those who are behind the killings.

It’s the latest attack in restive Baluchistan province and comes days ahead of a major security summit being hosted in the Pakistani capital.

Police official Hamayun Khan Nasir said the gunmen stormed the accommodations at the coal mine in Duki district late Thursday night, rounded up the men and opened fire.

Most of the men were from Pashtun areas of Baluchistan. Three of the dead and four of the wounded were Afghan.

No group claimed immediate responsibility for the attack, but suspicion is likely to fall on the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, which often targets civilians and security forces.

The group committed multiple attacks in August that killed more than 50 people, to which authorities responded by killing 21 insurgents in the province. Those killed included 23 passengers, mostly from eastern Punjab province, who were shot after being taken from buses, vehicles and trucks in Musakhail district in Baluchistan.

The latest attack drew a strong condemnation from Sarfraz Bugti, the chief minister in Baluchistan, who said the “terrorists have once again targeted poor laborers.”

He said the attackers were cruel and aimed to destabilize Pakistan. “The killing of these innocent laborers would be avenged,” he said in a statement.

The province is home to several separatist groups who want independence. They accuse the federal government in Islamabad of unfairly exploiting oil- and mineral-rich Baluchistan at the expense of locals.

On Monday, the Baloch Liberation Army said it carried out an attack on Chinese nationals outside Pakistan’s biggest airport. There are thousands of Chinese working in the country, most of them involved in Beijing’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative projects.

The explosion, which the BLA said was the work of a suicide bomber, also raised questions about the ability of Pakistani forces to protect high-profile events or foreigners in the country.

Islamabad is hosting a summit next week of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a group founded by China and Russia to counter Western alliances. Authorities have deployed troops to beef up security in the capital.

The Ministry of Interior this week had alerted the country’s four provinces to take additional measures to enhance security, warning that the separatist groups and the Pakistani Taliban could launch attacks at public places and government installations.

Sattar writes for the Associated Press.