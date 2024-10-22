Deadly E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders, CDC says

McDonald’s Quarter Pounders have been linked to a multi-state E. coli outbreak that has killed at least one person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, around 50 people have been reported infected, with 27 infections taking place in Nebraska and nine taking place in Colorado, according to the CDC.

Officials estimate that the actual number of people infected is likely much higher as it usually takes three to four weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak and also because many people recover without being tested for E. coli.

Ten people have been hospitalized with E. coli — including a young child diagnosed with hemolytic uremic syndrome, a dangerous condition that damages blood vessels in the kidneys. One older person has died in Colorado.

Most of the people infected reported eating a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger prior to becoming ill. The CDC is working to identify the specific ingredient responsible for the outbreak and is focusing its investigation on two ingredients in particular: fresh slivered onions and fresh beef patties.

In response, the fast food chain has proactively removed the onions and patties used for the burgers from stores in the affected states, according to the CDC. As a result, Quarter Pounder hamburgers will be temporarily unavailable in some states.

No infections have been reported in California as of yet. But in addition to Nebraska and Colorado, infections have been confirmed in Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The CDC recommends that anyone who recently ate a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder and is suffering from severe digestive issues, such as diarrhea, vomiting or signs of dehydration, contact a medical professional and their state’s health department.