World & Nation

Biden for the first time OKs Ukraine’s use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles in Russia

President Biden, right, listens as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, speaks while both sit
President Biden, right, listens as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in September.
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
By Aamer Madhani, Colleen Long, Zeke Miller and Matthew Lee
MANAUS, Brazil —  President Biden has for the first time authorized the use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine to strike inside Russia, according to one U.S. official and three people familiar with the matter.

The decision is a major U.S. policy shift and comes as Biden is about to leave office and President-elect Donald Trump has said he would bring about a swift end to the war and has expressed skepticism over continued support by the United States.

The weapons are likely to be used in response to North Korea’s decision to send thousands of troops to Russia in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to one of the people. The official and the people familiar with the matter were not authorized to discuss the decision publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Army, soldiers, from the 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment of the 18th Field Artillery Brigade out of Fort Bragg N.C., conduct live fire testing at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., on Dec. 14, 2021, of early versions of the Army Tactical Missile System. U.S. officials say Ukraine for the first time has begun using long-range ballistic missiles, striking a Russian military airfield in Crimea and Russian troops in another occupied area overnight. The strikes come about a month after the U.S. secretly provided the weapons so that Ukraine could strike targets up to 190 miles away. (John Hamilton/U.S. Army via AP, file)

World & Nation

U.S. secretly provided Ukraine with long-range missiles it used to strike Russian targets

New missiles long sought by Ukraine from the U.S. provide nearly double the striking distance — up to 190 miles — of the midrange version.

April 24, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and many of his Western supporters have been pressing Biden for months to allow Ukraine to strike military targets inside Russia with Western-supplied missiles, saying the U.S. ban had made it impossible for Ukraine to try to stop Russian attacks on its cities and electrical grids.

Some supporters have argued that this and other U.S. constraints could cost Ukraine the war. The debate has become a source of disagreement among Ukraine’s NATO allies.

Biden had remained opposed, determined to hold the line against any escalation that he felt could draw the U.S. and other NATO members into direct conflict with Russia.

But North Korea has deployed thousands of troops to Russia to help Moscow try to claw back land in the Kursk border region that Ukraine seized this year. The introduction of North Korean troops to the conflict comes as Moscow has seen a favorable shift in momentum. Trump has signaled that he could push Ukraine to agree to give up some land seized by Russia to find an end to the conflict.

As many as 12,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, according to U.S., South Korean and Ukrainian assessments. U.S. and South Korean intelligence officials say North Korea also has provided Russia with significant amounts of munitions to replenish its dwindling weapons stockpiles.

Soldiers carry a coffin of Ukrainian pilot, Valentin Korenchuk, 48 who was killed in a battle with the Russian troops, during the funeral ceremony on city's main square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

World & Nation

Ukraine may fire U.S.-provided missiles deeper into Russia in self-defense, Pentagon says

Pentagon says Ukraine may use longer-range missiles provided by the U.S. to strike targets inside Russia if acting in self-defense.

June 21, 2024

Trump, who takes office in January, spoke for months as a candidate about wanting Russia’s war in Ukraine to be over, but he mostly ducked questions about whether he wanted U.S. ally Ukraine to win.

He also repeatedly slammed the Biden administration for giving Kyiv tens of billions of dollars in aid. His election victory has Ukraine’s international backers worrying that any rushed settlement would mostly benefit Putin.

Madhani, Long, Miller and Lee write for the Associated Press. Long, Miller and Lee reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington and Will Weissert in West Palm Beach contributed to this report.

