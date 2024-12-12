The FBI should have done more to collect intelligence before the Capitol riot, watchdog finds

The FBI should have done more to collect intelligence before the Capitol riot even though the bureau did prepare for the possibility of violence on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a watchdog report Thursday. It also said no undercover FBI employees were present that day and none of the bureau’s informants was authorized to participate.

The report from the Justice Department inspector general’s office knocks down a fringe conspiracy theory advanced by some Republicans in Congress that the FBI played a role in instigating the events that day, when rioters — determined to overturn Republican Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss to Joe Biden — stormed the building in a violent clash with police.

The review was released nearly four years after a dark chapter in history that shook the bedrock of American democracy.

Though narrow in scope, the report aims to shed light on gnawing questions that have dominated public discourse, including whether major intelligence failures preceded the riot and whether anyone in the crowd was for some reason acting at the behest of the FBI. It’s the latest major investigation about a day unlike any other in U.S. history that has already yielded congressional inquiries and federal and state indictments.

The watchdog found that 26 FBI informants were in Washington for election-related protests on Jan. 6, and though three entered either the building or a restricted area outside, none had been authorized to do so by the bureau or to break the law or encourage others to do so.

The report also found that the FBI did take appropriate steps to prepare for the events of Jan. 6, but failed to scour its 56 field offices across the country for relevant intelligence.

The watchdog’s lengthy review was launched days after the riot, following revelations that a Jan. 5, 2021, bulletin prepared by the FBI’s Norfolk, Va., field office warned of the potential for “war” at the Capitol. The former head of the FBI’s office in Washington has said that once he received that Jan. 5 warning, the information was quickly shared with other law enforcement agencies through a joint terrorism task force.

But Capitol Police leaders have said they were unaware of that document at the time and have insisted that they had no specific or credible intelligence that any demonstration at the Capitol would result in a large-scale attack on the building.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, who announced this week his plans to resign at the end of President Biden’s term in January, has defended his agency’s handling of the intelligence report. He told lawmakers in 2021 that the report was disseminated through the joint terrorism task force, discussed at a command post in Washington and posted on an internet portal available to other law enforcement agencies.

“We did communicate that information in a timely fashion to the Capitol Police and [Metropolitan Police Department] in not one, not two, but three different ways,” Wray said at the time.

The conspiracy theory that federal law enforcement officers entrapped members of the mob has been spread in conservative circles, including by some Republican lawmakers. Wray has said the “notion that somehow the violence at the Capitol on January 6 was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources and agents is ludicrous.”

Tucker and Richer write for the Associated Press.