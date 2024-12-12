Trump, named Time’s person of the year, rings the New York Stock Exchange’s opening bell

President-elect Donald Trump gestures after ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

President-elect Donald Trump rang the opening bell Thursday at the New York Stock Exchange after being recognized for the second time by Time magazine as its person of the year.

It was a measure of Trump’s comeback from an ostracized former president who refused to accept his election loss four years ago to a president-elect who won the White House again in November despite a conviction on 34 felony counts and myriad other legal issues.

Before he rang the opening bell at 9:30 a.m., a first for him, Trump spoke at the exchange and called it “a tremendous honor.”

“Time magazine, getting this honor for the second time, I think I like it better this time actually,” he said.

Trump, accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump, daughters Ivanka and Tiffany and Vice President-elect JD Vance, grinned as people chanted “USA” before he rang the bell. He then raised his fist.

In his remarks, he talked up some of the people he has named to his incoming administration, including Treasury secretary pick Scott Bessent, and some of his announced policies, including a promise this week that the federal government will issue expedited permits, including environmental approvals, for projects and construction worth more than $1 billion.

“I think we’re going to have a tremendous run. We have to straighten out some problems, some big problems in the world,” he said.

Sam Jacobs, Time’s editor in chief, announced on NBC’s “Today” show that Trump was Time’s 2024 person of the year. Jacobs said Trump was someone who “for better or for worse, had the most influence on the news in 2024.”

“This is someone who made an historic comeback, who reshaped the American presidency and who’s reordering American politics,” Jacobs said. “It’s hard to argue with the fact that the person who’s moving into the Oval Office is the most influential person in news.”

He added that “there’s always a hot debate” at the magazine over the honor.

Trump has long had a fascination with being on the cover of Time, where he first made an appearance in 1989. He has falsely claimed to hold the record for cover appearances, and the Washington Post reported in 2017 that Trump had fake pictures of himself on the cover of the magazine hanging in several of his golf clubs.

Trump was on Wall Street to mark the ceremonial start of the day’s trading. The Time cover featuring him was projected onto a wall at the stock exchange, flanked by American flags.

Trump took the stage at the exchange flanked by family members and members of his incoming administration while his favored walk-on song, “God Bless the U.S.A.,” played.

Trump was also Time’s person of the year in 2016, when he was first elected to the White House. Other finalists for this year’s award included Vice President Kamala Harris, X owner Elon Musk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Kate, the Princess of Wales.

The NYSE regularly invites celebrities and business leaders to participate in the 9:30 a.m. ceremonial opening trading. Last year, Time Chief Executive Jessica Sibley rang the NYSE opening bell to unveil the magazine’s 2023 person of the year: Taylor Swift.

In an interview with the magazine published Thursday, Trump reiterated that he’s going to pardon most of his supporters who were convicted in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “It’s going to start in the first hour,” he said of the pardons. “Maybe the first nine minutes.”

Trump said he would not ask members of his administration to sign a loyalty pledge. “I think I will be able to, for the most part, determine who’s loyal,” he said, after having picked loyalists as some of his most controversial Cabinet nominations. But he said he will fire anyone who doesn’t follow his policies.

On the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Trump said he wants to end the conflict and that Netanyahu knows it. When Trump was asked whether he trusted Netanyahu, he told Time: “I don’t trust anybody.”

The incoming president also discussed his plans for mass deportations and argued he will have the authority to use the military to assist with the effort, even though, as the magazine notes, the Posse Comitatus Act forbids the deployment of the military against civilians.

“It doesn’t stop the military if it’s an invasion of our country,” he said. “I’ll only do what the law allows, but I will go up to the maximum level of what the law allows.”

Trump crafted his image as a wealthy real estate developer, which he played up as the star of the TV reality show “The Apprentice” and during his presidential campaign. Much of the business community has applauded his promises to reduce corporate taxes and cut regulations. But there are also concerns about his stated plans to impose broad tariffs and possibly target companies that he sees as not aligning with his own political interests.

The U.S. stock market has historically tended to rise regardless of which party wins the White House, with Democrats scoring bigger average gains since 1945. But Republican control could mean big shifts in the winning and losing industries underneath the surface, and investors are adding to bets built earlier on what the higher tariffs, lower tax rates and lighter regulation that Trump favors will mean.

Price and Bauder write for the Associated Press. AP writers Colleen Long and Josh Boak in Washington, Jill Colvin in New York and Los Angeles Times staff contributed to this report.