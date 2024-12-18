U.K. 18-year-old charged in stabbings at Taylor Swift-themed dance class pleads not guilty

A sidewalk memorial in Southport, England, on Aug. 5 outside a dance studio where three girls were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class the week before.

A teen charged with killing three girls and wounding 10 other people in a stabbing rampage at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England this summer remained silent in court Wednesday as pleas of not guilty were entered on his behalf.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, who has refused to speak in each court appearance, was read the charges of three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and additional charges related to possessing the poison ricin and for having an Al Qaeda manual.

Justice Julian Goose ordered a clerk to enter the pleas in Liverpool Crown Court as Rudakubana stayed mum during a video appearance from the London prison where he is being held.

Advertisement

His trial is scheduled for Jan. 20.

It was the first time in a court appearance that the teen did not pull his sweatshirt collar over his nose to obscure his face.

He appeared to smile as an officer confirmed that the court proceeding could be heard at the prison. The judge noted that Rudakubana was not responding. He swayed from side to side as the charges were read and bent forward at one point.

Rudakubana was charged in August with murdering three girls — Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6 — and stabbing 10 other people on July 29 in Southport, a seaside town in northern England.

Advertisement

The attack at a small dance and yoga studio on the first day of summer vacation sparked rioting across England and Northern Ireland fueled by far-right activists that lasted a week.

The violence, which injured more than 300 police officers and led to fiery attacks on hotels housing migrants, began after Rudakubana — then unnamed — was falsely identified as an asylum seeker who had recently arrived in Britain by boat.

Rudakubana was born in Wales to Rwandan immigrants.

More than 1,200 people were arrested for the disorder that lasted a week and hundreds have been jailed for up to nine years in prison.

Advertisement

A report released Wednesday was critical of police for failing to recognize the threat of violent disorder after a number of smaller incidents across the U.K. in the previous two years.

The report from the Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services said there were also lapses in gathering intelligence from social media and the dark web.

Rudakubana was charged in October with additional counts for production of a biological toxin, ricin, and for the possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism, related to the Al Qaeda manual in a document on his computer.

Police have said the stabbings have not been classified as acts of terrorism because the motive is not yet known.

Melley writes for the Associated Press.