Italian court clears Vice Premier Salvini of illegally detaining migrants on rescue ship

A court in Sicily on Friday found Italian Vice Premier Matteo Salvini not guilty of illegally detaining 100 migrants aboard a humanitarian rescue ship in 2019, when he was interior minister.

The court in the city of Palermo dropped all the charges against Salvini in relation to an incident in 2019, when he refused to allow the migrants to leave the Open Arms rescue ship at Italy’s southernmost island of Lampedusa.

Verdicts in Italy are considered final only once all appeals are exhausted, a process that can take years.

Salvini has always said he acted to protect Italy’s borders. He is now transport minister in Premier Giorgia Meloni’s far-right-led government.

“Protecting our country’s borders from smugglers is not a crime,” the leader of the right-wing League party said shortly after the verdict. “This is a victory for the League and for Italy.”

Meloni also expressed her “great satisfaction,” saying in a statement that the verdict “shows how the accusations against Salvini were baseless and surreal.”

He has the strong support of the premier, other government ministers and anti-migrant European lawmakers, as well as Elon Musk, who expressed his sympathy for the Italian leader in a message on the social media platform X.

During the 2019 standoff, some of the migrants threw themselves overboard in desperation as the captain pleaded for a safe port nearby. The remaining 89 people onboard were eventually allowed to disembark on Lampedusa by a court order.

Salvini took a hard line against migration as interior minister from 2018-19 in the first government of former Premier Giuseppe Conte. He refused permission for humanitarian rescue ships to dock and accused the groups that rescued migrants at sea of effectively encouraging smugglers.