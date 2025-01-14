Israel’s Genesis Prize awarded to Argentinian President Javier Milei

Argentinian President Javier Milei has been awarded Israel’s prestigious 2025 Genesis Prize in recognition of his support of Israel, organizers announced Tuesday.

During his year in office, Milei has announced he will move Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem, joining a small group of countries that recognize the contested city as Israel’s capital. He has supported Israel at the United Nations and pledged to bring justice for bombings of Israeli and Jewish sites in Argentina in the 1990s.

Milei said he was honored to receive the prize and praised what he said was the resilience of the Jewish people. “This spirit is a cornerstone of the relationship between Argentina and Israel, and I will work to further strengthen our ties.”

Advertisement

The $1-million award is granted each year to a person for their professional achievements, contributions to humanity and commitment to Jewish values. Previous recipients have donated the prize to philanthropic causes. Milei said he would donate the funds to causes that fight antisemitism in Argentina and around the world.

Last month, Milei finished his first year in office. Initially, his inexperience, unkempt hairdo, sexual boasts and devotion to his dead dog, the Rolling Stones and the free market didn’t inspire much confidence in a country with a history of failed economic reforms.

Milei’s implementation of harsh austerity measures have led to higher unemployment, and poverty has surged. But Argentina’s soaring inflation is starting to subside and Milei’s approval rating hovers over 50%.

Advertisement

The Genesis Prize organizers said it is the first time a prize is being awarded to a head of state. “Despite the enormous challenges in his home country, he made it his top priority to stand by Israel at its most difficult hour,” said Genesis Prize Chairman Stan Polovets. Milei has also expressed a deep affinity for Judaism and has suggested he may convert in the future.

The prize is usually awarded at a gala event in Jerusalem each June attended by Israel’s prime minister.

Previous winners have included businessman and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, actor Michael Douglas, violinist Itzhak Perlman, sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor, filmmaker Steven Spielberg, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, former Soviet political prisoner Natan Sharansky and actress Barbra Streisand

Advertisement

Associated Press writer Isabel DeBre in Buenos Aires contributed to this report.