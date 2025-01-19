Advertisement
World & Nation

News Analysis: Once again, the world sizes up a Trump presidency

Donald Trump departs from an airplane at night
President-elect Donald Trump walks off an Air Force Special Mission airplane as he arrives at Dulles International Airport on Saturday night for the start of inauguration festivities. He will be sworn in Monday.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
By Laura King
 and Tracy Wilkinson
  • Trump may be the most mercurial American president in decades, but that offers a certain element of predictability: that nearly any long-standing international norm may well fall by the wayside.
  • World leaders “know they have to plan for all contingencies,” said one analyst.
  • But with Trump’s expansionist dreams, growing relationships with populists and Elon Musk’s weighing in on Europe, the world will have to wait to see what the next four years bring.

WASHINGTON —  As Donald Trump takes the oath of office Monday for the second time, the world is watching with a mix of fascination, curiosity, elation or dread — and a sense that this time around, those outside the United States perhaps have a better idea of what to expect from his presidency.

Even before Inauguration Day, the 2½ months of transition since Trump defeated his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, had already yielded head-spinning developments on the global scene.

Some of America’s closest traditional allies were jolted by the president-elect’s rhetoric evoking an expansionist 19th century ethos, delivered via modern-day social media blast. Populist figures, already emboldened by a tidal wave of anti-establishment electoral sentiment, have found a congenial reception in Trump’s orbit.

Advertisement

And autocratic governments are anticipating a far more transactional relationship with Washington, unburdened by diplomatic discourse about human rights or the rule of law.

Trump may be the most mercurial American president in decades, but embedded in that is a certain element of predictability: that nearly any long-standing international norm may well fall by the wayside. The keenly felt fragility of a post-World War II rules-based order is its own kind of road map, some veteran observers suggest.

Many foreign leaders “are no longer scrambling to figure out what to do,” said Daniel Fried, who spent nearly four decades as a U.S. Foreign Service officer.

Advertisement
2017 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit on July 7, 2017, in Hamburg. Trump and Putin met for more than two hours. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

World & Nation

News Analysis: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin: A much-scrutinized relationship is back in the spotlight

President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin share some traits and want some of the same things. But a chasm divides them.

“They know they have to plan for all contingencies,” said Fried, now with the Atlantic Council think tank. “They have a better sense this time, though it still rattles them.”

Trump’s heavy footfall in the final days before assuming office almost certainly brought about the finalization of a cease-fire and hostage-release agreement in the devastating war in the Gaza Strip. The deal drafted by the Biden administration was to take effect the day before Trump’s swearing-in.

Though Trump has backed off on a boast that he would halt the fighting in Ukraine in 24 hours, there is a sense among all involved parties that Trump’s presidency will alter the trajectory of the nearly three-year-old full-scale Russian invasion of its sovereign neighbor.

Advertisement

Then there’s China. The upheaval triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the immensely popular short-video app TikTok must sever ties with its Chinese parent company or face a U.S. ban will likely surface some insights into future dealings by Washington and Beijing over accelerating technological, trade and military rivalries.

“China could be a big surprise” under Trump, said Michael Cox, an emeritus professor of international relations at the London School of Economics. One factor to watch closely, he said, were the “huge” business interests in China of the world’s wealthiest man, Elon Musk, a prominent but relatively new figure in Trump’s orbit.

PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 07: Elon Musk attends the ceremony to mark the reopening of Notre-Dame of Paris Cathedral on December 07, 2024 in Paris, France. After five years of restoration, Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris reopens its doors to the world in the presence of Emmanuel Macron and around fifty heads of state, including Donald Trump, invited for the occasion. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Notre-Dame de Paris)

World & Nation

Analysis: Europe, too, feels Musk’s political impact. How far will it go?

The multibillionaire’s newfound prominence in policymaking for the incoming Trump administration has a growing parallel across the Atlantic.

Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla billionaire, also has Trump’s seeming imprimatur as he shocks close partners like Germany and the United Kingdom with verbal broadsides against their elected leaders and highly amplified backing for domestic far-right forces.

With Germany’s election just over a month away, Trump has raised no objection as Musk has used his social media platform, X, to tout the far-right party Alternative for Germany as a national savior. Chancellor Olaf Scholz again Friday branded Musk’s electioneering “completely unacceptable.”

In Britain, in an upending of the decades-old “special relationship,” Musk has urged the release of a notorious jailed anti-Muslim extremist, Tommy Robinson, and loudly declared that Prime Minister Keir Starmer belongs in jail. All met by silence from Trump.

“It all sends a very disturbing message to Europe — to people friendly to the United States,” said Cox, who is also with the British think tank Chatham House.

Advertisement

Underscoring the populist-friendly tone of the new administration, expected inaugural attendees include Italy’s far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and British firebrand politician Nigel Farage. Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, who had endorsed Trump as a “man of peace,” was invited but could not attend, Hungarian media reported.

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR - SEPTEMBER 3: A young artist teaches children how to paint a mural in a house within the framework of a tour of the rehabilitation of public spaces, houses, and passages of the "La Campanera" neighborhood, in the municipality of Soyapango on September 3, 2024, in San Salvador, El Salvador. The "La Campanera" neighborhood was for many years a commune for members of the "Mara 18" gang, and the place where the Algerian photojournalist, Christian Poveda, made the documentary "La Vida Loca", and was murdered on September 2, 2009, by members of that gang, and has been rehabilitated under the exceptional regime promoted by the Salvadoran government. (Photo by APHOTOGRAFIA/Getty Images)

Politics

Bukele claims he cleaned up El Salvador. But at what cost?

With a carefully orchestrated public profile, the president of El Salvador claims sky-high popularity after jailing gangs. The reality is more complicated.

As Trump, Musk and their team have done in Europe, they have already signaled their approach to Latin America and where they will place their favors. Trump was courting Latin American leaders accused of human rights abuses and antipathy to democratic norms even before he won election.

Argentinian President Javier Milei, who styles himself after Trump and vowed to take a “chain saw” (which he often wielded at rallies) to his country’s government and institutions, is invited to the inauguration. So is El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, who calls himself the world’s coolest dictator and engineered a second term in office despite a constitutional prohibition. Bukele also adopted bitcoin as a national currency, is profiting in crypto circles and said to be admired by Musk.

Allies of Trump have sought to undermine democratic leftist governments in Latin America, such as Guatemala and Colombia, and will likely reverse President Biden’s last-minute diplomatic concessions to Cuba that included taking it off the U.S. list of sponsors of international terrorism, a designation that advocates considered unfair and that damaged the struggling Cuban economy.

Mexico and Panama will be especially vexed by Trump.

Their presidents, Claudia Sheinbaum and José Raúl Mulino, respectively, are seeking a way to placate some of his demands, such as slowing illegal immigration that originates or passes through their countries, while standing up to ideas that they see as a threat to national sovereignty.

Advertisement
Trucks cross the International Bridge from Mexico into the United States, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

World & Nation

Mexico cracks down on drugs and migrants. Will it be enough to stop Trump tariffs?

Mexico’s president walks a fine line between pleasing her constituents and placating Trump.

Ronald Johnson, U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, listens during a joint press conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The U.S. government is donating ventilators to El Salvador in an effort to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 25,000 in the country. Photographer: Fred Ramos/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Politics

Will Trump send troops to Mexico? His pick for ambassador worries officials there

With his pick for ambassador to Mexico, Trump signals that he might be serious about sending U.S. troops to fight the drug cartels

Trump has entertained declaring Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a designation that could be used to attack them militarily inside Mexican territory. He has also said he wants to take back control of the Panama Canal, a vital waterway that the U.S. once controlled as an American colony on foreign soil but was turned over to Panama in a treaty signed by then-President Carter in 1977. Trump declined to rule out using the military to seize the canal.

Trump’s nominee for secretary of State, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), has stopped short of echoing some of Trump’s most unorthodox views but largely supported an “America first” agenda, saying every policy decision must face three questions: “Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Or does it make America more prosperous?”

FILE - In this June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump departs the White House to visit outside St. John's Church, in Washington. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. Walking behind Trump from left are, Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley says his presence “created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.” He called it “a mistake” that he has learned from. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

World & Nation

News Analysis: Trump’s transition moves raise fears of a politicized military

Trump’s novice Defense secretary pick and report of a planned ‘warrior board’ fuel concerns in some circles over the sanctity of the military’s apolitical traditions.

In the Middle East, dramatic events surrounding the cease-fire breakthrough between Israel and the militant group Hamas were drawing “split-screen” comparisons with the 1981 inauguration of Ronald Reagan, when U.S. hostages held in Iran were freed moments after the new leader took the oath of office. The presidency of Reagan’s predecessor — Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29 — was heavily shadowed by the long effort to free them.

With the first of the hostages due to be freed as soon as Sunday, Trump was quick to trumpet his own role in securing the accord. Announced Wednesday and finally ratified by Israel’s Cabinet early Saturday, the pact calls for a phased handing over of remaining captives, living and dead, seized by the Hamas fighters who surged into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza over the following 15 months has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials, leaving the territory in ruins and displacing about nine-tenths of its more than 2 million people.

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” the president-elect wrote in a social media post as the breakthrough was being formalized.

Advertisement

Biden, for his part, acknowledged the unprecedented cooperation between Trump’s team and his own diplomats in the final push toward an accord, but could not contain himself when a reporter asked him last week if the president-elect was right to take full credit.

“Is that a joke?” he asked.

Student researchers from New York University sit on a rock overlooking the Helheim glacier in Greenland.

World & Nation

Greenland says no thanks to Trump purchase idea — again

Donald Trump floats the idea of buying Greenland, as he did in 2019. The answer is the same: No. But is that the end of it?

Many people in Greenland thought Trump was joking during his first presidency when he spoke of acquiring the vast island territory that is part of Denmark. But he has resurfaced the idea, refusing to rule out using military force to seize control “for the purposes of National Security.”

Europe quickly pointed out that Trump would be attacking European borders and a NATO ally.

“We have been cooperating for the last 80 years [with the U.S.] and ... have a lot to offer to cooperate with,” Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede said, “but we want also to be clear: We don’t want to be Americans.”

Fried, at the Atlantic Council, cautioned that “it was not good for the United States to have other states hedging their bets.” You never know, he said, when the U.S. will need its allies.

“I personally would take him both literally and seriously,” said Belgium-based analyst Guntram Wolff, playing off the popular political trope from Trump’s first presidential campaign, when observers parsed the difference between how his supporters and adversaries interpreted his more provocative utterances.

But he acknowledged that the world will simply have to wait and see what four more years of Trump will bring.

Advertisement

“He has an agenda; he makes strong points,” said Wolff, a senior fellow at Bruegel, a Brussels think tank. “And he’s been elected.”

More to Read

World & NationPoliticsIsrael-HamasMexico & the Americas
Laura King

Laura King is a reporter with the Los Angeles Times’ Foreign/National staff, primarily covering foreign affairs. She previously served as bureau chief in Jerusalem, Kabul and Cairo.

Tracy Wilkinson

Tracy Wilkinson covers foreign affairs from the Los Angeles Times’ Washington, D.C., bureau.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement