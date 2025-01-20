Advertisement
Senate confirms Marco Rubio as secretary of state, giving Trump the first member of his Cabinet

Marco Rubio speaks to people in the Capitol Rotunda.
Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Trump’s pick for the country’s top diplomat, attends the inauguration on Monday. He will be the nation’s first Latino secretary of State.
(Kevin Lamarque / Associated Press)
By Lisa MascaroAP Congressional Correspondent 

WASHINGTON —  The Senate quickly confirmed Marco Rubio as secretary of State on Monday, voting unanimously to give President Trump the first member of his new Cabinet on Inauguration Day.

Rubio, a Republican senator from Florida, is among the least controversial of Trump’s nominees and vote was decisive, 99-0. Another pick, John Ratcliffe for CIA director, is also expected to have a swift vote. Action on others, including former combat veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth for Defense secretary, is expected later in the week.

“Marco Rubio is a very intelligent man with a remarkable understanding of American foreign policy,” Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, the senior-most Republican, said as the chamber opened.

As secretary of State, Rubio would be the nation’s top diplomat, and the first Latino to hold the position. Born in Miami to Cuban immigrants, he has long been involved in foreign affairs, particularly in South America, and has emerged as a hawk on China’s rise.

It’s often tradition for the Senate to convene immediately after the ceremonial pomp of the inauguration to begin putting the new president’s team in place, particularly the national security officials. During Trump’s first term, the Senate swiftly confirmed his Defense and Homeland Security secretaries on day one, and President Biden’s choice for director of national intelligence was confirmed on his own Inauguration Day.

With Trump’s return to the White House, and his Republican Party controlling majorities in Congress, his outsider Cabinet choices are more clearly falling into place, despite initial skepticism and opposition from both sides of the aisle.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota moved quickly Monday, saying he expected voting to begin “imminently” on Trump’s nominees.

Democrats have calculated it’s better for them to be seen as more willing to work with Trump, rather than simply mounting a blockade to his nominees. They’re holding their opposition for some of his other picks who have less support, including Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for health secretary.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York said his party will “neither rubber-stamp nominees we feel are grossly unqualified, nor oppose nominees that deserve serious consideration.”

Rubio, he said, is an example of “a qualified nominee we think should be confirmed quickly.”

Senate committees have been holding lengthy confirmation hearings on more than a dozen of the Cabinet nominees, with more to come this week. And several panels are expected to meet late Monday to begin voting to advance the nominees to the full Senate for confirmation.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced Rubio’s nomination late Monday. The Senate Armed Services Committee and Senate Intelligence Committee, respectively, advanced the nominations of Hegseth and Ratcliffe.

Rubio, a former Trump rival during the 2016 presidential race, has drawn closer to the president in recent years. He appeared last week to answer questions before the Foreign Relations Committee, where he has spent more than a decade as a member.

At the hearing, Rubio warned of the consequences of America’s “unbalanced relationship” with China. While he echoes Trump’s anti-globalist rhetoric, Rubio is also seen as an internationalist who understands the power of U.S. involvement on the global stage.

Rubio will take over from former Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, who has said he hopes the Trump administration continues Biden’s policies in the Middle East to end the war in Gaza and to help Ukraine counter Russia’s invasion.

Mascaro writes for the Associated Press.

