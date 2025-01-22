Trump administration: Immigration

President Trump fired the heads of the Transportation Security Administration and Coast Guard and eliminated all the members of a key aviation security advisory group
Immigrants rights groups are already contesting President Trump’s sweeping executive orders aimed at combating illegal immigration.
At the inaugural prayer service, the Right Rev. Mariann Budde asked President Trump to have mercy on the LGBTQ+ community and undocumented migrants.
Mexico’s President Sheinbaum says she will work with Trump on deportations, border issues and cartels, but laughs at his ‘Gulf of America’ order.
If anyone has advice on how to stand up to Trump and his vowed crackdown on illegal immigration, it’s Pablo Alvarado -- even now, after the devastation of the Eaton fire.
Rep. Elise Stefanik pledges to push President Trump’s ‘America First’ stance if confirmed as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.