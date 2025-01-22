Trump administration: Immigration

News coverage of immigration and border policies of the Trump administration

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up at the national prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump fires heads of TSA, Coast Guard and guts key aviation safety advisory committee

President Trump fired the heads of the Transportation Security Administration and Coast Guard and eliminated all the members of a key aviation security advisory group

A student arrives for school Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Trump won’t ban immigration arrests at school. Some families are now weighing school attendance

FILE - Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., speaks during a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Capitol Hill, Feb. 29, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

White House sidelines 160 National Security Council staffers, aligning the team with Trump’s agenda

An Afghan refugee woman, who asked not to use her name and not to show her face fearing her identity could lead to her capture, poses for photographer following her interview with The Associated Press, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Afghans who fled Taliban rule urge Trump to lift refugee program suspension

Trump cancels travel for refugees already cleared to resettle in U.S.

Trump administration shuts down White House Spanish-language page and social media

How Trump’s flurry of executive actions could affect the Golden State

‘Freaked out’: Fear, uncertainty grip California’s immigrant community as Trump rolls out crackdown plan

