Putin echoes Trump’s claims about Ukraine war and 2020 election

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised President Trump as a “clever and pragmatic man” focused on U.S. interests. The relationship between the men has been much scrutinized.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday echoed President Trump’s claim that the conflict in Ukraine could have been prevented had he been in the White House in 2022. He also echoed Trump’s false claims about fraud in the 2020 election.

Putin said Moscow is ready for talks with the U.S. on a broad range of issues.

In an interview with Russian state television, Putin praised Trump as a “clever and pragmatic man” who is focused on U.S. interests.

“We always had a businesslike, pragmatic but also trusting relationship with the current U.S. president,” Putin said. “I couldn’t disagree with him that if he had been president, if they hadn’t stolen victory from him in 2020, the crisis that emerged in Ukraine in 2022 could have been avoided.”

Putin’s statement was his bluntest endorsement yet of Trump’s refusal to accept his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Trump was impeached for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and was indicted on related felony criminal charges. The indictment was dismissed after Trump’s 2024 win because of long-standing Justice Department policy that says sitting presidents cannot face federal prosecution.

Trump has said repeatedly he wouldn’t have allowed the war in Ukraine to start if he had been in office, even though he was president as fighting grew in the east of the country between Kyiv’s forces and separatists aligned with Moscow, ahead of Putin sending in tens of thousands of troops in 2022.

On Thursday, Trump told Fox News that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should have made a deal with Putin to avoid the conflict.

Putin emphasized Friday that he’s open to talks but pointed to Zelensky’s 2022 decision to rule out negotiations with Moscow.

“How is it possible to conduct talks if they are banned?” Putin said. “If the talks start in the existing legal framework, they would be illegitimate and the results of those talks could also be declared illegitimate.”

He also said the U.S. and Russia have many other items on their agenda, including nuclear arms control and economic issues.

“We can have quite a lot of points of contact with the current administration and search for solutions to key issues of today,” Putin said.

Putin described Trump as “not only clever, but a pragmatic man.”

He noted that as top oil producers and major industrial powers, Russia and the U.S. aren’t interested in global oil prices being either too low or too high. “We have things to talk about,” Putin said.

Speaking by video from the White House to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Trump said the OPEC+ alliance of oil exporting countries shares responsibility for the nearly three-year-old conflict in Ukraine because it has kept oil prices too high.

“If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately,” he said. Energy sales form a large part of Russia’s earnings.

Asked about Trump’s comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “The conflict doesn’t depend on oil prices.” He affirmed Moscow’s view that the conflict was triggered by what it claims was the West’s refusal to take into account Russian security interests.

“The conflict is ongoing because of the threat to Russia’s national security, the threat to Russians living on those territories and the refusal by the Americans and the Europeans to listen to Russia’s security concerns,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters. “It’s not linked to oil prices.”

Ukraine and the West have denounced Moscow’s action as an unprovoked act of aggression on a sovereign nation.

On Wednesday, Trump threatened to impose stiff tariffs and sanctions on Russia if an agreement isn’t reached to end the fighting in Ukraine.

Times staff contributed to this report.