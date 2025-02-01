Advertisement
World & Nation

Arab nations reject Trump’s suggestion to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan

A Qatari man sits in front of a microphone with flags in the background.
Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, attends a meeting of Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo on Saturday.
(Khaled Elfiqi / Associated Press)
By Samy Magdy

CAIRO — Powerful Arab nations on Saturday rejected President Trump’s suggestion to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority and the Arab League released a joint statement rejecting any plans to move Palestinians out of their territories in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Trump floated the idea last month, saying he would urge the leaders of Jordan and Egypt to take in Gaza’s now largely homeless population, so that “we just clean out that whole thing.” He added that resettling most of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million could be temporary or long term. Some Israel officials had raised the transfer idea early in the war.

Advertisement

“It’s literally a demolition site right now,” Trump said, referring to the vast destruction caused by Israel’s 15-month war with Hamas, now paused by a fragile cease-fire.

Palestinos caminan entre los escombros de viviendas destruidas luego de un cese al fuego acordado entre Israel y Hamás, en Ciudad de Gaza, en la Franja de Gaza, el viernes 24 de enero de 2025. (AP Foto/Abed Hajjar)

World & Nation

Trump wants Jordan and Egypt to accept more refugees, floats plan to ‘just clean out’ Gaza

Trump also said he’s ended his predecessor’s hold on sending 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, which Biden had implemented out of concern for civilian casualties in Gaza.

The Arab statement warned that such plans “threaten the region’s stability, risk expanding the conflict, and undermine prospects for peace and coexistence among its peoples.”

The statement followed a meeting in Cairo of top diplomats from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official who serves as the main liaison with Israel, and Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul-Gheit.

Advertisement

They said they were looking forward to working with the Trump administration to “achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East, based on the two-state solution,” according to the statement.

EREZ CROSSING, ISRAEL -- FEBRUARY 29, 2024: Several Right wing activists and Jewish settlers celebrate and clutch strawberries after breaching into Gaza and got apprehended by Israeli forces as many more arrive to demonstrate at the Gaza border at Erez Crossing, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. About a hundred Israelis stormed Erez Crossing at the northern tip of Gaza an attempt to re-establish Jewish settlements in the Strip since the war began. A few demonstrators managed to breach into Gaza on foot by several hundred meters getting apprehended by Israeli soldiers. They returned to the border clutching strawberries and were celebrated. At least 2 dozen more entered the military buffer zone between Israel and Gaza carrying construction material and building. They built two symbolic OoutpostO and demonstrated next to it for several hours without any interference from Israeli forces.(MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

Israel’s religious right has a clear plan for Gaza: ‘We are occupying, deporting and settling’

Religious Zionists, most believing in a divine right to govern, now have outsize influence in Israel. The war in the Gaza Strip is energizing their settlement push.

They called for the international community to help “plan and implement” a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza to ensure that Palestinians stay on their land.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sissi rejected Trump’s suggestion in a news conference last week, saying that the transfer of Palestinians “can’t ever be tolerated or allowed.”

Advertisement

“The solution to this issue is the two-state solution. It is the establishment of a Palestinian state,” he said. “The solution is not to remove the Palestinian people from their place. No.”

CORRECTS FROM SOLDIER TO CAPTIVE. YEHOUD IS NOT A SOLDIER. - Israeli captive Arbel Yehoud, 29, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as she is handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

World & Nation

A fragile Gaza cease-fire holds for now, as Hamas frees eight more hostages

Eight hostages held by Hamas militants are returned to Israel as Palestinian prisoner releases proceed — but can the Gaza cease-fire hold?

Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also said that his country’s opposition to Trump’s idea was “firm and unwavering.”

Egypt and Jordan, along with the Palestinians, worry that Israel would never allow them to return to Gaza once they have left. Egypt and Jordan also fear the effect any such influx of refugees would have on their struggling economies as well as the stability of their governments.

Jordan already is home to more than 2 million Palestinians. Egypt has warned of security implications of transferring large numbers of Palestinians to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, bordering Gaza.

Both countries were the first to make peace with Israel but they support the creation of a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, territories that Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast War.

Magdy writes for the Associated Press.

RE'IM, ISRAEL - JANUARY 23: Ultra- Orthodox, and orthodox Jewish men visit the Nova festival memorial as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza continues on January 23, 2025 in Re'im, Israel. The group of Ultra- Orthodox, and orthodox Jewish men are preparing to draft to the IDF in the coming months, according to a participant with the group. A total of 33 Israeli hostages, taken captive by Hamas and allied groups on Oct. 7, 2023, were to be released in the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, in exchange for 1,890 Palestinian prisoners. The details of the second and third phases of the ceasefire have yet to be fully negotiated, but are supposed to entail the release of more hostages - some of whom are presumed dead - and the withdrawal of Israel troops from Gaza. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

World & Nation

Cease-fire in Gaza Strip was widely welcomed. It may not last. Here’s why

Powerful forces in Middle East and, now, in Washington working against truce lasting beyond its first phase.

More to Read

World & NationPoliticsIsrael-HamasTrump administration

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement