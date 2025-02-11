Advertisement
Israel orders beefed-up troops around Gaza as cease-fire shows signs of faltering

Viewed through razor wire, people walk on a path with dirt piled on both sides.
Displaced Palestinians make their way from central Gaza to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip.
(Jehad Alshrafi / Associated Press)
Associated Press

JERUSALEM — An Israeli official says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the army to beef up troops in and around the Gaza Strip after Hamas threatened to call off a scheduled hostage release on Saturday.

The official said Netanyahu also ordered officials “to prepare for every scenario if Hamas doesn’t release our hostages this Saturday.”

The preparation plans come after Netanyahu met with his Security Cabinet for four hours on Tuesday to discuss Hamas’ threat, which has put the fragile cease-fire agreement in danger.

Under the cease-fire, the Hamas militant group has released 21 hostages in a series of exchanges for Palestinian prisoners. But it said Monday it was delaying the next release of three more hostages after accusing Israel of failing to allow enough aid into Gaza under the deal.

President Trump has said Israel should cancel the entire cease-fire if all of the roughly 70 hostages held by Hamas aren’t freed by Saturday.

The Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a closed-door meeting, was not clear if Netanyahu’s order referred to all hostages, or the three scheduled for release on Saturday.

