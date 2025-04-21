Advertisement
World & Nation

Full Coverage: Pope Francis dies

Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book at the Vatican.
Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican in April 2022.
(Gregorio Borgia / Associated Press)

Pope Francis, the first pontiff from Latin America, was beloved by millions for his public displays of compassion, commitment to social justice and willingness to shake up the scandal-ridden Vatican.

Read more

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement