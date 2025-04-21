Full Coverage: Pope Francis dies
Pope Francis, the first pontiff from Latin America, was beloved by millions for his public displays of compassion, commitment to social justice and willingness to shake up the scandal-ridden Vatican.
Pope Francis, whose warm, humble, no-nonsense manner galvanized the Roman Catholic Church and drew widespread admiration from outsiders, has died.
The rites and rituals following the death of a pope, his funeral and burial, explained
The death of a pope sets in motion a series of carefully orchestrated rites and rituals well before the conclave to elect his successor begins.
Pope Francis emerged from his convalescence on Easter Sunday to bless people in St. Peter’s Square and treat them to a surprise popemobile romp.
Francis rejected all trappings of sovereignty and cult of personality. Instead, he has lived and preached what Jesus commanded his followers to do in the Sermon on the Mount, which might as well be the Communist Manifesto nowadays.
Pope Francis met for nearly a half-hour with some 70 inmates at the Regina Coeli prison in Rome’s Trastevere neighborhood.
Over 12 years, Francis has sought to normalize the papacy with his informal style and disdain for pomp while still wielding the awesome power of the papacy.
The Vatican says Pope Francis will be hospitalized for several days for treatment of a pulmonary infection after having difficulty breathing.
Pope Francis begins new decade as ‘a bit of a Californian.’ That means lots of love — and hate
Pope Francis, whose leadership of the Roman Catholic Church has resonated with many Californians, celebrates his 10th anniversary as pope on March 13.
Pope Francis wants legal migration routes to Europe instead of smuggling operations that he says have turned the Mediterranean Sea into a ‘cemetery.’
Pope Francis has updated a 2019 church law aimed at holding senior churchmen accountable for covering up cases of sex abuse
Pope Francis criticizes laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are. But he speaks of “sin.”
Pope Francis said Saturday that abortion can never be condoned, even when the fetus is gravely sick or malformed, and urged doctors and priests to support families to carry such pregnancies to term.
Pope sought to lose ‘as little as possible’ in real estate deal, Vatican’s No. 3 testifies
The Vatican’s No. 3 says Pope Francis gave clear indications to get out of a disastrous London real estate deal at the heart of big criminal trial.
Pope condemns child abuse by priests but fails to issue zero-tolerance rule at summit
Victims of sex abuse at the hands of the Catholic Church had yearned for this moment: a landmark conference at the Vatican focusing on the hideous toll of the long-running international scandal and on methods to better police church officials’ conduct.
The pontiff says he wrote the letter shortly after his 2013 election in case medical problems eventually impeded him from carrying out his duties.
Pope Francis changes church law to allow women to do more things during Mass, with access to the altar, but reaffirms that they cannot be priests.
When Pope Francis makes his first trip the United States this month, he’s expected to address themes that have been major concerns of his papacy — poverty, climate change and religious freedom.
Pope Francis on Thursday called for immediate changes in human behavior to fight global warming and save the environment, saying damage caused by contemporary lifestyles could leave future generations in a world of filth.
Pope Francis takes Vatican trappings to a new plain
Pope Francis’ weeklong visit to Canada to apologize for church-run Indigenous residential schools marks a radical reconsideration of the Catholic Church’s legacy.