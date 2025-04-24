Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump’s push to end DEI in K-12 public schools

President Trump holds up a signed executive order with young people around him during an education event in the East Room of the White House on March 20.

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s guidance forbidding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in K-12 public schools.

The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by the National Education Assn. and the American Civil Liberties Union, which accused the Republican administration of violating teachers’ due process and 1st Amendment rights.

In February, the U.S. Education Department told schools and colleges they needed to end any practice that differentiates people based on their race or they would risk losing their federal funding. Earlier this month, the department ordered states to gather signatures from local school systems certifying compliance with civil rights laws, including the rejection of what the federal government calls “illegal DEI practices.”

The directive does not carry the force of law but threatens to use civil rights enforcement to rid schools of DEI practices. Schools were warned that continuing such practices “in violation of federal law” could lead to U.S. Justice Department litigation and a termination of federal grants and contracts.

The lawsuit argued that the orders were “unconstitutionally vague,” an issue underscored in the ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty.

She said the letter does not make clear what the department believes a DEI program entails or when it believes such programs cross the line into violating civil rights law. “The Letter does not even define what a ‘DEI program’ is,” McCafferty wrote.

The judge also said there is reason to believe the department’s actions amount to a violation of teachers’ free speech rights.

“A professor runs afoul of the 2025 Letter if she expresses the view in her teaching that structural racism exists in America, but does not do so if she denies structural racism’s existence. That is textbook viewpoint discrimination,” McCafferty wrote.

The lawsuit filed in March argues the guidance in the Feb. 14 memo relied on vague legal restrictions and would limit academic freedom by dictating what students can be taught.

The memo said schools have promoted DEI efforts often at the expense of white and Asian American students. It dramatically expands a 2023 Supreme Court decision barring the use of race in college admissions to all aspects of education, including hiring, promotion, scholarships, housing, graduation ceremonies and campus life.

The memo faces multiple legal challenges. The American Federation of Teachers and the American Sociological Assn. filed a lawsuit asking a federal court in Maryland to strike down the memo and stop the department from enforcing it.

Both lawsuits argue that the guidance is so vague that it leaves schools and educators in limbo about what they may do, such as whether voluntary student groups for minority students are still allowed.

A related April memo from the U.S. Education Department ratcheted up pressure. It gave states until Thursday to submit certification of their schools’ compliance that they have ended diversity efforts — or risk losing federal funding. The directive asked states to collect the certification form from local school districts and also sign it on behalf of the state, giving assurance that schools are in compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Some, including California, have said they would not comply with the order. Education officials in some Democratic-led states have said the administration is overstepping its authority and that there is nothing illegal about DEI.

Trump’s Education Secretary Linda McMahon warned in a Tuesday interview on the Fox Business Network that states that refuse to sign could “risk some defunding in their districts.” The form threatens schools’ access to Title I, the largest source of federal revenue for K-12 education and a lifeline for schools in low-income areas.

The purpose of the form is “to make sure there’s no discrimination that’s happening in any of the schools,” she said.

Ramer writes for the Associated Press.