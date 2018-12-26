Chinese rights lawyer fires his own state-appointed lawyer in a dramatic court appearance

Dahlin, who is also the co-founder of the human rights advocacy group Safeguard Defenders, issued a statement saying: “The very mission of China Action was to strengthen enforcement of China’s laws, the very opposite of claims that it was in any way or form working to violate or break Chinese law. There is no legal basis for the prosecution of Wang Quanzhang as presented by the prosecutor, and the court should, without delay, have [him] set free.”