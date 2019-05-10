Advertisement

China to raise tariffs on U.S. goods in retaliation as trade talks continue

By Alice Su
May 09, 2019 | 10:15 PM
| Beijing
A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on Friday. (Mark Schiefelbein / Associated Press)

Minutes after the United States raised tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese exports, authorities in Beijing announced that China would retaliate.

“China deeply regrets that it will have to take necessary countermeasures,” read a statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

No specifics were given on what those measures would be. China currently has tariffs in place on $110 billion of U.S. goods.

The U.S. increase brings tariffs on Chinese goods — including telecommunications equipment, computer parts, furniture and car parts — from the current 10% to 25%.

Chinese officials are still in Washington, where negotiations will continue on Friday.

