China to raise tariffs on U.S. goods in retaliation as trade talks continue

Minutes after the United States raised tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese exports, authorities in Beijing announced that China would retaliate.
“China deeply regrets that it will have to take necessary countermeasures,” read a statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.
No specifics were given on what those measures would be. China currently has tariffs in place on $110 billion of U.S. goods.
The U.S. increase brings tariffs on Chinese goods — including telecommunications equipment, computer parts, furniture and car parts — from the current 10% to 25%.
Chinese officials are still in Washington, where negotiations will continue on Friday.