Japan earthquake: Tsunami warning issued after magnitude 6.8 quake

A powerful earthquake has jolted northwestern Japan, and officials are warning of a tsunami as high as 3.3 feet along parts of the coast.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake Tuesday night (6:22 a.m. PDT, according to the USGS) registered magnitude 6.8 and was located off the western coast of Yamagata, about 30 miles southwest of the city of Sakata.
It said the quake's epicenter was fairly shallow, about 6 miles below the sea's surface. Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage on the surface.
The agency predicted a tsunami along the coast of the northwestern prefectures of Yamagata, Niigata and Ishikawa.
All seven reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata were offline, and no abnormalities were reported.