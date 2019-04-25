Sri Lanka was a popular travel destination. Bombings are ‘a big blow’ to its vital tourism

In a sign that the government was worried about religious tensions spilling into more violence, the minister of Muslim religious affairs, Abdul Haleem Mohamed Hashim, appealed to Muslims not to gather at mosques for weekly prayers on Friday but to worship at home “as a sign of solidarity with the Catholic community and a show of protest against the barbaric act of the ruthless terrorists.” Muslims account for about 10% of Sri Lanka’s 21 million people and Christians slightly fewer; the majority of Sri Lankans are Buddhists.