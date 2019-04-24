As new details of Sri Lanka attackers emerge, survivors call for the return of a strongman

The family was stunned, grieving — and angry. They had just buried three of their own, an elderly couple and their 11-year-old grandson who were killed in their church pews on Easter morning, and they lashed out at the government for failing to prevent the attack.
“They destroyed our security,” said Ranjiv Silva, 45, the boy’s father, his voice shaking. “We can never forgive it.”
In their anguish, Silva and his family members voiced a sentiment heard often this week in the rain-soaked courtyards and freshly dug burial grounds of this largely Catholic town, site of the deadliest of the eight bombings across Sri Lanka on Sunday: It was better when former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was in charge.
The controversial former strongman, ousted at the polls in 2015 after a decade in power, is getting a reappraisal as Sri Lanka’s government struggles to explain how it failed to prevent the deadliest terrorist attack in the island nation’s recent history.
Authorities on Wednesday raised the death toll from the bombings to 359, making it the deadliest attack ever claimed by Islamic State. A defense official also said there were nine suicide bombers — not seven, as initially believed — and that most were well-educated, some holding Master’s degrees, and hailed from middle- or upper-middle-class families.
“That is very worrying,” the junior defense minister, Ruwan Wijewardena, told a news conference, adding that one had studied in Britain and Australia before coming back to settle in Sri Lanka.
Their profiles matched those of the relatively well-to-do assailants who killed 23 hostages at an upscale café in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka in 2016 — another Islamic State-claimed attack that showed the reach of the extremist group’s ideology.
Wijewardena said that investigators had determined that the attackers were part of an offshoot of National Thowheeth Jamaath, the obscure domestic militant group that the government had identified on Monday as responsible.
The group’s leader, Mohammed Zahran, was believed to be one of seven men who appeared in a video released by Islamic State, pledging allegiance to its leader, Abu Bakr Baghdadi. All seven men were suicide bombers, the group said.
Speaking in Parliament this week, Rajapaksa said “the government must resign” over the security lapse.
Rajapaksa was unseated at the polls in 2015 by a coalition led by President Maithripala Sirisena, his former health minister. But the unwieldy government has nearly collapsed from infighting, and now faces reports that officials received intelligence warning of a terrorist plot against churches two weeks before the bombings, but failed to act on it.
Sirisena has said that he was not aware of the intelligence. On Wednesday he asked the top police official and the defense secretary to resign.
Rajapaksa’s former army chief, Sarath Fonseka, who led government forces in the final phase of the nearly three-decade civil war with ethnic Tamil separatists, blasted the government for its response to the attacks.
“A country that suffered for 32 years was rescued, but now we have witnessed the biggest carnage in our country which we didn’t even undergo when we had a war,” Fonseka told lawmakers Wednesday.
In the decade that his family controlled this island nation, Rajapaksa amassed power, was accused of serious human rights violations, racked up large debts to China and presided over the rise of radical Buddhist majoritarian groups that bullied and often attacked Christians and other minorities.
In 2013, he used a speech at the United Nations General Assembly to lash out at Western countries and advocacy groups he said were meddling in his small nation of 21 million people “in the guise of [protecting] human rights.”
But what many Sri Lankans remember now is that he decisively ended a long civil war that had decimated the economy and caused tens of thousands of deaths.
Many Christians describe Rajapaksa’s ruthless tactics in crushing the Tamil insurgency — who pioneered the use of suicide vests — as the type of take-no-prisoners approach needed in the aftermath of Sri Lanka’s deadliest ever terrorist attack.
“Under Mahinda Rajapaksa, maybe everything wasn’t good, but security was good,” Silva said. “He got the [Tamil rebels] under control. This current government couldn’t even control this small group. They have opened the ground for terrorists to play.”
Silva, 45, stood outside his house the afternoon following the burials, bandages plastered over his scalp and arm. Rain thundered down on the metal roof of their porch, drowning out his sobs.
He, his wife and younger son were wounded when the bomber detonated his vest in the aisle of St. Sebastian’s church in Negombo, a former fishing village that is an island of Roman Catholicism in an overwhelmingly Buddhist country.
Sitting a few rows behind them, closer to the blast, Silva’s 11-year-old son Enosh and his in-laws, 73-year-old Calistus Fernando and his wife Manel, 69, were killed instantly.
“This whole village has become a funeral home,” said Marius Bertus, Silva’s 59-year-old partner in an architectural firm.