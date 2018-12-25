It's winter in landlocked Munich. Oktoberfest is a distant memory. But surf's up!

Some of the hardiest of the surfers whooped and shrieked as they jumped from the sides of the river wave onto their bobbing boards. They zigged and zagged with varying degrees of expertise in front of the wave that extended almost all the way across the 40-foot-wide river. Some were performing elegantly and gallantly for the adoring crowd; others seemed to be happy to be able to hold on for just a few seconds. Yet it never seemed to take long before even the most dexterous of the dozen or so riders taking part in the early-morning session succumbed to exhaustion or to the incessant forces of the roiling waters.