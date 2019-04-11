WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange faces U.S. computer-hacking charge after arrest in London

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested at Ecuador’s embassy in London early Thursday at the request of the United States, and the Justice Department later said he had been indicted in connection with a computer hacking conspiracy, a dramatic development in the years-long global saga.
Prosecutors accused Assange of working with Chelsea Manning, a U.S. Army intelligence analyst in Iraq in 2010, to crack a government computer password and access a vast trove of classified U.S. military and diplomatic reports and cables that were subsequently disclosed through WikiLeaks.
It was one of the largest unauthorized releases of classified materials in U.S. history, involving some 250,000 State Department cables, 400,000 reports from the Iraq war and another 90,000 reports involving fighting in Afghanistan, according to the indictment.
If convicted on the conspiracy charge, Assange could face five years in prison. It wasn’t immediately clear if he would face additional U.S. charges now that he is custody.
The indictment does not cite WikiLeaks’ role in the release of thousands of hacked Democratic Party emails during the 2016 election, a focus of the special counsel investigation led by Robert S. Mueller III. Mueller said Russian operatives leaked the stolen material to WikiLeaks.
According to the indictment, the goal of the conspiracy with Manning was to make it more difficult for authorities to track the source of leaked information. It said Manning was attempting to use someone else’s credentials to log into a classified computer network, and he provided a portion of the password to Assange for him to decode.
However, it appears Assange could not crack the password, telling Manning he had "no luck so far,” the indictment said.
Assange was not charged in connection with publishing government secrets. Legal experts said that declining to file such charges could allow prosecutors to sidestep fraught legal issues involving the 1st Amendment, which has protected the right of journalists to publish secret government documents.
"It's a violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, plain and simple, and journalists are not at risk from this prosecution, as currently framed," said Paul Rosenzweig, a cybercrime expert.
The case is being handled by the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia. Assange was expected to fight extradition, so it’s not clear when he is likely to appear in a U.S. court.
Assange appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court in London hours after his arrest, and he waved to supporters in the public gallery and gave a thumbs up.
Judge Michael Snow said he showed “the behavior of a narcissist who cannot get beyond his own selfish interest," and he ordered him to appear in court via a video link on May 2 as part of the extradition process.
Manning was jailed in the U.S. last month for refusing to testify before a grand jury, reportedly in connection with the case against Assange.
In 2013, she was sentenced to 35 years in prison for her role in leaking the trove of classified materials in 2010. President Obama commuted her sentence before he left office and she ultimately served seven years.
Assange lived in the Ecuadorean Embassy for almost seven years, but the president of the South American country revoked his diplomatic asylum Thursday and allowed London police to take him into custody.
Ruptly, a news service of Russia Today, captured video of Assange being hauled from the embassy building. He had a full beard and gray hair pulled back in a bun, and he appeared to be arguing with the police as they loaded him into the police van. “This is unlawful. I am not leaving,” he reportedly shouted.
Although Assange is viewed in heroic terms by some transparency advocates, he has long been denounced as a national security threat by U.S. officials. Two years ago, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo described Wikileaks as a “nonstate hostile intelligence service” while he was serving as CIA director.
The existence of an indictment against Assange was not a surprise. In November, federal prosecutors accidentally revealed in an unrelated case that he was facing charges under seal.
The indictment released on Thursday was dated March 6, 2018, a sign that U.S. officials have been prepared to move forward for more than a year. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the delay was related to the completion of Mueller’s investigation, which wrapped up last month.
Ecuador has increasingly made clear it was looking to oust Assange from its embassy, where he took refuge in 2012 to avoid facing sexual assault allegations in Sweden.
Those charges were eventually dropped, but he also faced arrest by British authorities for violating his bail in the case, and Assange long feared being forced to stand trial in the United States.
On Thursday, Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno said Assange’s asylum had been revoked because of "repeated violations to international conventions and daily life."
"Today I announce that that the discourteous and aggressive behavior of Mr. Julian Assange, the hostile and threatening declarations of its allied organization, against Ecuador, and especially the transgression of international treaties, have led the situation to a point where the asylum of Mr. Assange is unsustainable and no longer viable," Moreno said in a video released on Twitter.
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt thanked Ecuador for its assistance.
“Julian Assange is no hero and no one is above the law. He has hidden from the truth for years,” he tweeted.
WikiLeaks harshly criticized Assange’s arrest.
"Powerful actors, including CIA, are engaged in a sophisticated effort to dehumanise, delegitimize and imprison him,” the organization tweeted.
Megerian and Savage reported from Washington. Special correspondent Boyle in London contributed to this report.