First Hong Kong protested. Now it’s Wuhan, China. What makes it Beijing’s latest headache?

“Today is the seventh day that we, the people of Yangluo, defended our rights,” one person with the handle Xiaolan0003 wrote Thursday on social media, saying that posts on the news had been blocked by censors. “The government is trying its best to downplay the importance of this issue, and the ordinary people who were injured. We would just like to have a clean environment. We would like to breathe clean air. Why is it so difficult?”