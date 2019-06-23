Ethiopia’s military chief shot dead in the capital, official says

A spokesman for Ethiopia's prime minister says the head of the country's military has been shot dead in the capital, Addis Ababa.
Nigussu Tilahun told reporters Sunday that Gen. Seare Mekonnen was killed by his bodyguard at his residence in Addis Ababa. He said a retired army general visiting the army chief at the time was also killed in the same attack late Saturday.
He said the attack followed a violent incident in the Amhara region, outside Addis Ababa, where soldiers allegedly led by a renegade brigadier raided a meeting of the regional government and killed officials including the region's president.
He said most of the perpetrators of the attack in Bahir Dar, capital of Amhara, have been apprehended and others are being hunted down.
He said the attack in Bahir Dar and the assassination of the army chief are linked.