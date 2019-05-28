In European vote, far-right surge fails to materialize, but mainstream parties lose support

Kurz last week ejected the Freedom Party from his governing coalition after scandal erupted over a video that appeared to show one of its leaders, the country’s vice chancellor, offering to sell political favors to a woman posing as a wealthy Russian. The scandal-disgraced vice chancellor, Heinz-Christian Strache, won the right to a parliamentary position under party-list rules, news agency reports said, but it wasn’t certain whether he would take up his seat.