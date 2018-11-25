Contretemps on the Champs-Elysées: Gendarmes fire tear gas at protest over diesel tax hike

“There are so many things we are fed up with,” said Bruno Binelli, 66, a retired carpenter, who left his home near the southeastern city of Lyons 250 miles away in the early hours of Saturday to join the demonstration in Paris. “We pay our taxes, then they add more taxes. It’s all too much. We have the feeling that those of us who live in the countryside are forgotten. Paris sucks us of money for new museums, new buildings, the Olympic Games, but nobody listens to us. Macron listens to nothing.”