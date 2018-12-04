France delays fuel tax and utility hikes amid protests

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday announced a suspension of fuel tax and utility hikes in an effort to appease a protest movement that plunged Paris into chaos last weekend.
Philippe said the planned increase, which has provoked violent riots and was set to be introduced in January, will be suspended for six months.
Philippe said "no tax is worth putting the nation's unity in danger."
More than 100 people were injured in the French capital and 412 arrested over the weekend during France's worst urban riot in years, with dozens of cars torched.