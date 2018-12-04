Advertisement

France delays fuel tax and utility hikes amid protests

By Associated Press
Dec 04, 2018 | 4:00 AM
France delays fuel tax and utility hikes amid protests
A member of the crowd waves a flag representing a giant yellow vest, in solidarity with demonstrators protesting against rising fuel taxes, during a League One soccer match in Marseilles on Dec. 2. (Claude Paris / Associated Press)

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday announced a suspension of fuel tax and utility hikes in an effort to appease a protest movement that plunged Paris into chaos last weekend.

Philippe said the planned increase, which has provoked violent riots and was set to be introduced in January, will be suspended for six months.

Advertisement

Philippe said "no tax is worth putting the nation's unity in danger."

More than 100 people were injured in the French capital and 412 arrested over the weekend during France's worst urban riot in years, with dozens of cars torched.
Advertisement
Advertisement