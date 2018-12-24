Advertisement

Netanyahu's government calls snap elections for April 9, Israeli media report

By Associated Press
Dec 24, 2018 | 5:00 AM
| JERUSALEM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement in Tel Aviv on Nov. 18. (Ariel Schalit / Associated Press)

Israeli media reported Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has agreed to hold early elections on April 9.

The move comes after the ruling coalition appeared to come up short on votes needed to pass a contentious piece of court-ordered legislation.

Netanyahu's religious, nationalistic coalition has been roiled by internal divisions for months. Avigdor Lieberman resigned as defense minister last month to protest what he perceived to be the government's weak response to rocket attacks from Hamas-ruled Gaza.

A new law extending the military draft to ultra-Orthodox men appears to have triggered the government's downfall. Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox partners are demanding the legislation be weakened and his razor-thin parliamentary majority seems to be making such a compromise impossible.
