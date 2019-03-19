Advertisement

Kazakhstan’s president stepping down after 30 years

By Associated Press
Mar 19, 2019 | 7:05 AM
| MOSCOW
Kazakhstan’s president stepping down after 30 years
Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives Oct. 19, 2018, for an Asia-Europe meeting at the European Council in Brussels. (Aris Oikonomou / AFP/Getty Images)

Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has governed the oil-rich ex-Soviet nation of Kazakhstan for nearly three decades, has announced his resignation.

Nazarbayev said in a televised address to the nation Tuesday that he had taken the "difficult" decision to terminate his authority as president, effective Wednesday. He did not give a specific reason.

Advertisement

The 78-year-old has led Kazakhstan since 1989, when it was still part of the Soviet Union. He came to power as the Central Asian nation's Communist Party chief and was then elected president.

He took nearly 98% of the vote in the most recent election, in 2015, when elected for another five-year term.

According to Kazakhstan's Constitution, the upper house speaker acts as head of state until a new president is elected.

Advertisement
Advertisement