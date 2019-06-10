Why a ban on Huawei is being ignored by some of the oldest U.S. allies in Asia

One sign of the shift away from the U.S. is Bonifacio, a privately run district built on the site of Ft. McKinley, an Army base established after the Spanish-American War ended in 1898. After flushing out Japanese troops during the bloody Battle of Manila, which helped bring an end to World War II, the U.S. handed the base to local control in 1949. The land was eventually razed for a business hub to relieve congestion in Manila.