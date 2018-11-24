Advertisement

U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan

By Associated Press
Nov 23, 2018 | 11:05 PM
| KABUL, Afghanistan
Afghan policemen display their skills at a training center on the outskirts of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province. (Noorullah Shirzada / AFP/Getty Images)

The U.S. military says a service member has been killed in Afghanistan.

The brief statement Saturday did not provide further details on the soldier's identity or the time or place of death.

The U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission in 2014, but still provide vital support to Afghan security forces, who have been struggling in recent years to combat a resurgent Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate. Some 15,000 U.S. soldiers are currently serving in Afghanistan.

International forces have also suffered from so-called insider attacks in recent months, in which Afghan soldiers or police have opened fire on them.
