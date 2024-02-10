Helicopter with six people onboard crashes in San Bernardino County near Nevada border
A helicopter carrying six people crashed in San Bernardino County on Friday night near the Nevada border, authorities said.
A Eurocopter EC 130 helicopter crashed east of the 15 Freeway near Nipton, Calif., about 10 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Six people were onboard.
It is unknown if any of the passengers survived.
No other details were available about where the helicopter’s flight originated from or about its destination.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
