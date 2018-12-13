Advertisement

Police in Strasbourg kill suspect; link to Christmas market attack under investigation

By Associated Press
Dec 13, 2018 | 1:05 PM
Police in Strasbourg kill suspect; link to Christmas market attack under investigation
An undated photo provided by the French police shows Cherif Chekatt, the suspect in the shooting in Strasbourg, France. An official said Thursday a suspect has been killed in a shootout, but the suspect's identity has not been confirmed. (Associated Press)

A top French official said Thursday that a suspect has been killed in a shootout with police in Strasbourg, but hasn't been confirmed as the alleged gunman who killed three people near a Christmas market on Tuesday.

The official, who could not be named because the operation was ongoing, said the suspect opened fire on police Thursday night, and police responded, killing him.

Advertisement

A local police official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity for the same reason, said the man who opened fire was armed with a pistol and a knife.

The shooting occurred in the Neudorf neighborhood, where police conducted a search earlier Thursday for Cherif Chekatt, a 29-year-old born in Strasbourg who police named as the Christmas market gunman suspect.
French police forces take position in the Neudorf district of Strasbourg, France, on Thursday.
French police forces take position in the Neudorf district of Strasbourg, France, on Thursday. (Jean-Francois Badias / Associated Press)
Advertisement
Advertisement