Bomb kills 8 in Syrian town held by Turkish-backed forces, activists report

The spike in attacks follows Turkish threats to expand its offensive against U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces, moving from the areas it controls in northwestern Syria to the east, where U.S troops are also based. The U.S-led coalition against Islamic State backs the Syrian Kurdish fighters who have gained control of nearly 30% of Syrian territory, mostly in eastern Syria, after chasing out Islamic State militants from the area. But Turkey considers the Kurdish militia an extension of an insurgency within its territory.