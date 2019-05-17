Taiwan approves same-sex marriage in first for Asia

Taiwan's legislature has passed a law allowing same-sex marriage, in a first for Asia.
The vote Friday allows same-sex couples full legal marriage rights, including in areas such as taxes, insurance and child custody.
Taiwan's Constitutional Court in May 2017 said the constitution allows same-sex marriages and gave parliament two years to adjust laws accordingly.
Taiwan's acceptance of gay and lesbian relationships began in the 1990s when leaders in the Democratic Progressive Party — today the ruling party — championed the cause to help Taiwan stand out in Asia as an open society. Although claimed by China as its own territory, Taiwan is a self-governing democracy with a vibrant civil society.