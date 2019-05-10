The U.S.-China trade war just got a lot worse. And there’s no quick fix for relations

The Trump administration’s abrupt Chinese tariff hike Friday raises strong doubts on whether the world’s two largest economies can reach a deal to quell their escalating trade war in the coming weeks. Yet even if a deal is agreed to, the larger message is that U.S.-China relations have changed fundamentally, and there is likely to be no going back.
Although their business relations remain deeply entwined, the White House and China increasingly view themselves as aggressive rivals jostling for global influence and geopolitical power.
The trade war launched by President Trump is just one symptom of this. Military friction in the South China Sea, a string of espionage scandals, China’s rising military strength and the Trump administration’s battle against China tech giant Huawei are all signs of an ominous chill in relations.
Although a deal seemed close last week, President Trump on Sunday accused China of breaking agreements that had been made over months of negotiations and warned of a new round of tariffs. Even as negotiators continued to talk, Washington said tariffs on $200 billion in products from China would go up Friday from 10% to 25%, and China announced that it would retaliate.
Some experts say last-minute revisions from China are typical of its negotiating strategy, as with Trump’s mercurial bargaining style.
If trade negotiators do not reach a deal in coming weeks, the U.S., Chinese and global economies will be hurt, analysts say, hence an assumption that both sides badly need a deal and will somehow find a way to end the impasse.
“My baseline scenario is that both leaders still need a deal for political reasons, so we are likely to get one in the next few weeks, but it won't be this week,” said Arthur Kroeber of Gavekal Dragonomics, a financial research firm headquartered in Hong Kong. “The maneuvering right now is mainly end-of-negotiation stuff. But both sides are playing brinksmanship pretty hard so there is material risk (say 20-25%) that we don't get a deal.”
But the prolonged trade war — and Friday’s tariff hike — serves as ammunition for hawks on both sides, who see a more confrontational struggle for global dominance unfolding. In China, there is a growing belief that the U.S. motive in trade talks is not to balance trade relations, but to undermine China, slow its inevitable rise and hamper its ability to best America in strategic high-tech fields.
U.S. legal charges against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, and Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo’s blunt efforts to dissuade European nations from using Huawei in 5G networks by threatening not to share intelligence, have hardened suspicions in China.
“None of the news of the past year or two has been very positive in terms of the geopolitical direction of this relationship. It’s gone from tense to worse, and while the trade relationship seems to get a lot of the headlines, a lot more problematic, even dangerous elements are unfolding in other areas of the relationship particularly around security and military affairs,” said Bates Gill, China expert and professor in the Department of Security Studies and Criminology at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia.
“A so-called resolution of the current trade war is not going to remove or resolve the fundamental structural problems in the economic relationship and it would not defuse the larger strategic competitive inclinations of the two countries that are going to lead them into a more difficult and tense future,” he said.
U.S. business has long favored engagement with China, arguing that external pressure from the United States and others has pushed China to open its economy.
Jacob Parker, vice president of China Operations at the U.S.-China Business Council, warned that if the Trump administration confronts China too aggressively, it could backfire. He said that instead of convincing China to open up more to American companies and ending its insistence that they share their technology in return for market access, aggressive new tariffs could have the opposite effect.
Parker also warned that Friday’s tariff hike — and Trump’s threats to slap tariffs on an additional $325 billion in Chinese goods in the near future — has undermined economic reformers in the Chinese system and strengthened the voices of hard-liners.
“That hardens those voices domestically and reinforces the perspective that the U.S. is trying to contain China,” he said. “If we push the Chinese too far, I think there’s a concern in the business community that we may go beyond what China can accept and that things could start to fall apart. If that happens, I think we can at the least expect that the Chinese economic reform process would come to an end.”
And in Washington, said Kroeber of the Hong Kong financial research firm, the lack of a deal would result in “increased tensions between the national security wing of the U.S. administration, who will be happy with this result, and the business-tech community, who are anxious to expand their participation in China and will be pretty mad.”
For example, Stephen K. Bannon, former chief strategist to President Trump, has called China “the greatest economic and national security threat the United States has ever faced.”
He wrote in a recent Washington Post opinion piece that whatever emerges from months of trade talks “won’t be a trade deal. It will be a temporary truce in a years-long economic and strategic war with China.”
Bannon is among a group of hawks who formed the Committee on the Present Danger: China, an organization that sees its role as warning Americans and political and business leaders of the “existential threats” to America posed by China.
Meanwhile, Hu Xijin, editor of the Communist Party-owned Global Times, has tweeted in English that China was “fully prepared for an escalated trade war.” He argued there is increased popular support in Beijing for a confrontational approach to the U.S.
“More and more Chinese now tend to believe the current US government is obsessed with comprehensively containing China. A trade deal, even if reached, will be limited in actual meaning and could be broken constantly,” he tweeted Thursday.
A Global Times editorial Thursday said the trade was “only a sideshow” in the confrontation between the U.S. and China and the real issue was the U.S. fear that China would catch up to it in high-tech fields.
“The real intention of the U.S. is to squeeze China’s space in new technologies, as we have seen from the intense U.S. political pressure on Chinese tech giant Huawei,” the editorial said.
Many analysts including Australian professor Gill share the view that relations are in long-term decline.
“Things will continue to slide downward into deeper competitive tensions,” Gill predicted, “including on the economic front because trade is not the problem. The deeper problem … is the question of economic and technological competition.
“Ultimately at the bottom of all of this, the problem abides that the two countries don’t trust each other and see each other as long-term strategic competitors and so even if we were able to put in place steps that would allow the countries to compete with one another on a fairer basis, you’d still have the problem of the two countries fearing the other.”
Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London, said regardless of who is president, the U.S. and China will become increasingly competitive in the next two decades.
Chinese President “Xi Jinping is not a forgiving man so I think we can see that Xi Jinping will take a more robust stance against the U.S. if and when he feels that the Chinese government is able to do so successfully,” said Tsang.
As relations decline, both Washington and Beijing are likely to compete to draw countries into their orbit, he predicted.
He said European countries and the U.K. would drift towards the U.S. “because ultimately this is what we believe in more. You will have a whole bunch of other countries that will drift towards the Chinese because they remain fundamentally authoritarian states.”
China’s global Belt and Road Initiative — in which it projects its international power through soft loans for infrastructure — would also draw some nations to China, he added.
Underscoring frictions are U.S. fears that China may overtake it in a range of high-tech fields including space exploration, artificial intelligence, surveillance technology, driverless cars and even military hardware.
Huawei’s emergence as the global leader in 5G technology — with no American rival — was a major shock to U.S. policymakers.
Parker of the U.S.-China Business Council said that although the U.S. and China face a challenging security relationship, it is important to ensure that trade is not affected.
“I think there’s definitely a competitive dynamic between the U.S. and China, and that will continue into the future. The twist is to ensure that the national security issues don’t get entwined with the businesses’ side. We are very concerned that the national security issues are being conflated with the commercial ones.”
The United States faces a real possibility that in future decades, China could overtake it as the world’s largest economy. China’s economy is already ranked No. 1 in terms of purchasing parity power, a measure that adjusts GDP to account for price differences in countries.
“It would be a major milestone. It would send a lot of shock waves and shivers certainly in the United States and much of the rest of the world and I think would be seen as a major turning point, not unlike the United States overtaking the United Kingdom as the world’s largest economy back in the late 19th century,” said Gill. “It would certainly be the end of an era and the beginning of a new one.”