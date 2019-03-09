As nationwide power outage eases, Venezuelans turn on one another

Venezuelan opposition protesters on Saturday confronted security forces on a main avenue in Caracas, venting their anger over a nationwide blackout, shortages of basic necessities and the government of President Nicolas Maduro.
Demonstrators on Avenida Victoria in the Venezuelan capital pushed against the shields of riot police, who withdrew from the area but maintained a large presence.
As an opposition-led rally got underway, police units and members of the national guard, wearing helmets and carrying shields and other anti-riot gear, gathered at several intersections. Several columns of security forces moved on motorcycles.
Meanwhile, Maduro's backers began turning out for a rival demonstration as power returned to parts of Venezuela after the country's worst blackout, which started late Thursday and only eased about 24 hours later.
Some areas where electricity was restored later lost power again, and managers of the Caracas subway said they were waiting for the electricity supply to stabilize before resuming service.
The problems with the power grid appeared to intensify the ongoing economic and political crisis.
The location of the opposition rally itself marked a symbolic challenge to authority because it was near the presidential palace of Miraflores in what is mainly considered to be a pro-government area of western Caracas.
Opposition activists said police had dismantled a speakers stage erected in the street ahead of the demonstration Saturday, while Guaido tweeted that any attempt to scare protesters would fail.
"Today we'll show them in the streets," he said.
Guaido attributed the blackout to corruption and mismanagement in Maduro's government, which he has consistently challenged since declaring himself interim president in late January.
Government officials countered that the United States was responsible for the outage and that Guaido had collaborated in alleged sabotage of the system.
Maduro, who maintains that Guaido is part of a U.S.-backed plot to oust him, tweeted Saturday that "each act of imperialist aggression will meet an overwhelming response."
The United States and about 50 other countries support Guaido's campaign to replace Maduro and hold elections. Guaido, 35, is the leader of Venezuela's National Assembly.