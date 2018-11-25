Russian warplanes strike rebels after Syrian government alleges gas attack

A joint team from the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons accused Syria's government of using chlorine gas in at least two attacks in 2014 and 2015, and the nerve agent sarin in an attack in April 2017 in the town of Khan Sheikhoun that killed about 100 people. The U.N.-OPCW team also accused the Islamic State extremist group of using mustard gas twice, in 2015 and 2016.