‘El Chapo’s’ wife, an ex-beauty queen, helped plan his escape, witness says

On July 11, Guzman headed down into the tunnel, where a driver and a motorbike on a pulley system were waiting. There wasn’t much driving to do: The motorcycle didn’t even need to be turned on, so the noise from the engine wouldn’t give them away. Once out of the tunnel, the drug kingpin was whisked away on an ATV driven by one of Coronel’s brothers, Lopez testified. From there, they headed to an airplane and flew to safety.