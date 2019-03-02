29 parents separated from their children and deported last year arrive at U.S. border to request asylum

A few days later, Ottoniel received a call from an American immigration attorney with the Los Angeles-based legal advocacy group Al Otro Lado. The attorney asked him if he was willing to travel the 2,500 miles from his village to the U.S.-Mexico border to deliver himself once again to immigration agents. Al Otro Lado had received over a million dollars in financial assistance from organizations such as Families Belong Together and Together Rising, which mounted fundraising campaigns in the midst of the government's separation policy. The lawyer told Ottoniel that the organization would pay for his buses, flights and hotels.