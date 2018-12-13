In the 1980s, this Honduran sparked friction between the U.S. and Mexico. Now, he's stirring migrants in Tijuana

In 1987, Guerrero created tension between the Mexican and U.S. governments after a bomb exploded in the China Palace near the largest U.S. military base in Honduras. Six U.S. soldiers and a Honduran civilian were injured. The man who confessed to taking part in the bombing and who implicated Guerrero later said he had been tortured by the military into making a false confession, which brought renewed scrutiny into the human rights record of Honduras. Mexico diplomats called Guerrero a “freedom fighter” and granted him permanent asylum. The U.S. protested, calling him a “terrorist.”