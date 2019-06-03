Tijuana mayoral race: Tough-talking ex-cop trails businessman

As police chief of Tijuana from 2008-10 and later of Juarez, Leyzaola earned praise for purging police of corrupt officers, taking on the city’s powerful drug cartels, and lowering crime, but he also earned the ire of human rights advocates who accused him of torture and other abuses. Leyzaola decided to run for mayor of Tijuana after an assassination attempt in Juarez in 2015 left him paralyzed from the waist down.