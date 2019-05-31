Faced with tariffs, Mexican president asks for ‘dialogue,’ sends envoy to Washington

In the past six weeks or so, Mexico has begun to crack down on migrants entering from Guatemala, installing immigration checkpoints on roads leading from the border in southern Mexico and breaking up one major caravan of Central Americans. Arrests and detentions of immigrants who crossed illegally increased substantially in April compared with the same period in 2018. But the large-scale entry of Central Americans continues, as is evident in the increasing numbers of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.